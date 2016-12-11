'La La Land' poised to sing out in Golden Globe nominations

Nominations for the 74th annual Golden Globes will be announced Monday morning from Beverly Hills, California.
The nominations will be streamed live at GoldenGlobes.com, beginning at 8:20 a.m. EST. Among the films expected to take in a number of nods are Damien Chazelle's nostalgic Los Angeles musical "La La Land," Barry Jenkins' lyrical coming-of-age tale "Moonlight," Kenneth Lonergan's New England drama "Manchester by the Sea" and Denzel Washington's August Wilson adaptation "Fences." On the television side, HBO's sci-fi puzzle "Westworld" could be in for a big morning.
Going into the Golden Globe nominations, no film has more momentum than Jenkin's celebrated "Moonlight," a staple of top 10-lists and the best film choice of the Los Angeles Film Critics Association and the Gotham Independent Film Awards.
But "La La Land," starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, is viewed as the Oscar favorite. It's all but certain to dominate in the Globes' comedy/musical categories.
Some films that have so far been largely left out by critics' awards could benefit from the Golden Globes splitting of drama and comedy. The West Texas outlaw thriller "Hell or High Water," which the Hollywood Foreign Press Association may slot under comedy, could be a multiple nominee-getter, including a nod for Jeff Bridge's supporting performance. Warren Beatty's "Rules Don't Apply" and the Meryl Streep-starring "Florence Foster Jenkins" will also be hoping for some attention in the Globes' less predictable comedy categories.
Other dramatic films on the fringe of awards contention will have their fingers crossed. Those include the likes of the civil rights drama "Loving," the Dev Patel-led "Lion" and Jim Jarmusch's poetic "Patterson."
One thing that seems assured is that this year's awards season won't be nearly so white as last year's. "Moonlight," "Fences," "Loving" and possibly "Hidden Figures" are expected to lead a notably more diverse field.
Also already established: Streep, a 29-time nominee, will be the recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award for career achievement. Streep may also add a 30th nod to her resume for "Florence Foster Jenkins."
The Jan. 8 Golden Globes will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon and broadcast by NBC from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.
