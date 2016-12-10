Turkish official: 15 killed, dozens wounded in twin bombings

1:18 Bryan Childers' sister talks about her brother Pause

1:49 Bryan Childers' mother talks about her son

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

1:34 'No fire, no disaster is going to stop the work of God'

1:41 Real World comes to South Hancock Elementary students

1:52 Scenes from the 48th annual Gulf Coast Marching Band Festival

0:41 'I knew he was a psychopath,' victim's sister says

1:35 St. Thomas Aquinas star Sam Bruce chooses UM

1:29 Nick Mullens sets Southern Miss record