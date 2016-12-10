Warehouse fire survivor: People 'dying right in front of me'

1:18 Bryan Childers' sister talks about her brother Pause

1:49 Bryan Childers' mother talks about her son

1:41 Real World comes to South Hancock Elementary students

0:58 Why did the crawfish cross the (really bad) roads?

1:52 Scenes from the 48th annual Gulf Coast Marching Band Festival

1:35 St. Thomas Aquinas star Sam Bruce chooses UM

1:29 Nick Mullens sets Southern Miss record

2:09 OS police chief says night parade issue was blown out of proportion

0:41 'I knew he was a psychopath,' victim's sister says