Select winners at the 2017 Grammy Awards:

1:47 USDA asks, 'What's your eating style?' Pause

1:53 Do you live in one of America's unhealthiest states?

0:53 Shelter pairs Puppy Bowl rescue with man who lost his dog to tragedy

1:10 Rob Stinson likes casino near Biloxi's Restaurant Row

1:45 Coach: Smith brothers keep getting better

0:54 Robin Roberts returns to Coast, accepts award

2:09 Gang activity tends to be violent

1:39 Relationship between horse and rider is “invaluable”

1:19 Lizana Mardi Gras parade