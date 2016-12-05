Malaysian investigator of missing plane visits Madagascar

A Malaysian investigator of the disappearance of a Malaysia Airlines plane in 2014 has traveled to Madagascar to pick up debris that possibly came from the missing plane and drifted across the Indian Ocean.
Grace Nathan, whose mother was among 239 people on Flight MH370 when it vanished, said Monday that the investigator will collect possible plane pieces found on Madagascar's shores by American wreckage hunter Blaine Gibson and others.
Nathan and half a dozen other relatives of people lost on the Boeing 777 plane are currently in Madagascar to ask people to look for more debris. She believes the family visit prodded Malaysia into sending the investigator.
The plane is believed to have crashed in the southern Indian Ocean after deviating from its flight path from Malaysia to Beijing.
Comments