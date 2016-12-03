Massachusetts firefighters battle large Cambridge fire

Firefighters worked into the night to put down a large fire that jumped from one building to another across a densely-populated neighborhood in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Saturday.
Heavy flames engulfed multi-family buildings, including a former church that had been converted to condos, and several automobiles. Dozens of families were displaced and moved to a temporary shelter.
Fire crews were called in from surrounding cities and towns to help after the first calls came about 2 p.m. Saturday. They were still fighting the blaze long after the sun set.
Authorities said two police officers and one firefighter were hurt. Their injuries were believed to be minor.
Cambridge police spokesman Jeremy Warnick said seven buildings were on fire. Some witnesses said the fire started at a residential building undergoing renovations.
The flames were carried by the wind and spread quickly, residents told Boston's WBZ-TV.
"In minutes the whole house caught on fire. The wind started blowing the flames across the street and houses across the street caught on fire," Dana Fuller said. "Within three minutes there were four or five houses and cars on fire. Just like that. My family has lived here for almost 100 years."
Authorities said power has been shut off in the neighborhood and could remain out for most of the night. The city turned a recreation center into a shelter for displaced residents.
