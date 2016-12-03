Coal mine explosion in northern China kills 17, traps dozens

Chinese state media say a coal mine explosion in a northern region has trapped 36 people, killing 17 of them.
The official Xinhua News Agency says 17 people have been confirmed dead after Saturday's explosion at a coal mine run by the Baoma Mining Co. Ltd. in Inner Mongolia.
Another state news agency, the China News Service, says 100 of the workers managed to escape when the midday blast occurred, but that around 36 others are believed to be trapped at the mine in the city of Chifeng.
Reports say the local government has launched search and rescue operations.
China's mining industry has long been among the world's deadliest.
