Iran condemns US senate vote to extend sanctions

Iran's foreign minister is condemning the U.S. Senate's extension of a piece of anti-Iran legislation.
On Thursday the Senate voted to extend the Iran Sanctions Act by 10 years. The measure will now be sent to outgoing President Barack Obama to sign. The Saturday report on Iranian state television quotes Mohammad Javad Zarif as saying that the extension "shows the lack of credibility of the U.S. government."
Iranian officials claim the extension of the U.S. sanctions would violate the nuclear agreement signed this year between Iran and six world powers — which lifted a variety of international sanctions in exchange for limitations on the Iranian nuclear program.
However the U.S. still maintains its own separate set of sanctions, which are set to expire Dec. 31 if they are not extended.
