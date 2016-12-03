Nation & World

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" — Vice President-elect Mike Pence; Gen. David Petraeus, former CIA director.

---

NBC's "Meet the Press" — To be announced.

---

CBS' "Face the Nation" — Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus; former House Speaker Newt Gingrich; House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi; former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta.

---

CNN's "State of the Union" — Kellyanne Conway, former campaign manager for Donald Trump; Robby Mook, former campaign manager for Hillary Clinton.

