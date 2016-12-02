Key provisions in the $611 billion defense policy bill

The $611 billion defense policy bill calls for $3.2 billion beyond what President Barack Obama requested to help halt what lawmakers say has been a steep decline in the ability of the U.S. armed forces to respond to global threats.
Below are several other key provisions in the fiscal year 2017 defense bill:
GUANTANAMO: The bill prohibits Obama from closing the detention facility at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Detainees also are barred from being moved to secure facilities in the U.S.
STOPS TROOP DRAWDOWN: The Pentagon is blocked from making planned reductions in the number of active-duty troops. The Army is prohibited from falling below 476,000 soldiers. The bill also adds 7,000 service members to the Air Force and Marine Corps.
PAY RAISE: The troops are awarded a 2.1 percent pay raise. That's a half-percentage point higher than the Pentagon requested.
NO BASE CLOSURES: The bill rejects a Pentagon plan to begin a new round of military base closures.
GUARD BONUSES: The bill includes an agreement that prevents thousands of California National Guard troops from being forced to repay enlistment bonuses and benefits.
WARTIME OPERATIONS: The legislation includes the $5.8 billion in additional war-related funding Obama asked for last month. The extra money includes $2.5 billion to maintain elevated U.S. troop levels of 8,400 in Afghanistan. About $383 million would pay for air strikes against Islamic State militants.
