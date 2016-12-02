South Korean opposition seeking to impeach Park next Friday

South Korea's main opposition parties say they will push for a vote next Friday on President Park Geun-hye's impeachment.
The opposition had earlier planned to call for a vote this week on whether to impeach Park over a snowballing scandal involving a shadowy longtime confidante. But they later squabbled over when to do so after Park made a conditional offer to resign.
The main opposition Democratic Party said it met with two smaller opposition parties on Friday and agreed to put an impeachment motion to a floor vote on Dec. 9.
The opposition lacks enough lawmakers to pass Park's impeachment on its own. Dissenters in Park's ruling party say they'll vote for her impeachment if she fails to announce by next Wednesday that she will step down voluntarily in April.
