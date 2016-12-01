Nation & World

December 1, 2016 2:11 AM

New Israeli ambassador arrives in Turkey amid improving ties

By Associated Press The Associated Press
ANKARA, Turkey

Israel's new ambassador to Turkey has arrived in Ankara as the two countries seek to mend relations that soured after a deadly Israeli naval raid on a Turkish ship headed for Gaza.

Eitan Naeh arrived Thursday morning in the Turkish capital as part of a reconciliation deal clinched in June, ending six years of animosity.

Naeh, quoted by Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency, noted that Turkey and Israel "have a history of helping each other in times of need." Turkey was among the nations to offer assistance to Israel in battling a series of wildfires that raged across the country last month.

Israeli-Turkish ties declined after now-President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whose party has roots in Turkey's Islamist movement, became prime minister in 2003.

Relations imploded in 2010 after a confrontation between Israeli commandos and a Turkish flotilla trying to breach the blockade of Gaza.

