2nd California fugitive inmate arrested after standoff

A second fugitive inmate who escaped last week from a county jail in California by rappelling down with a bedsheet was re-arrested Wednesday after a standoff with police that lasted more than seven hours.
The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Department says Rogelio Chavez was recaptured Wednesday night at a house in San Jose.
A SWAT team shot tear gas canisters into the home at least twice earlier in the day.
Video of the scene showed a man in handcuffs being led out of the house by at least six officers.
Late Tuesday, the U.S. Marshals Service and police in Antioch arrested 26-year-old Laron Campbell.
Chavez and Campbell escaped with two other prisoners last week by cutting through the bars covering a second-story window and then rappelling to the ground on a bedsheet rope. The others were quickly apprehended.
Campbell's sister, Marcaysha Alexander, 24, was also arrested on suspicion of harboring a fugitive.
Santa Clara County Sheriff's Sgt. Mike Glennon said authorities received "numerous tips" that helped authorities locate Campbell after Sheriff Laurie Smith announced a $20,000 reward for information leading to the fugitives' recapture.
Chavez was awaiting trial on several felony charges, including burglary, extortion, false imprisonment, resisting arrest and firearms violations.
Campbell has been in jail since February 2015 on felony charges that include robbery, false imprisonment and making criminal threats.
Chavez and Campbell eluded a massive manhunt the night of their escape and several subsequent raids of places the two were thought hiding, including a San Jose mobile home that heavily armed deputies surrounded early Tuesday with no success.
In the process, a 35-year-old San Jose woman was arrested on suspicion of helping Chavez hide in a Gilroy motel raided Monday.
Glennon said Campbell was tracked to his sister's home on Monday and authorities with the U.S. Marshals Service and Antioch Police launched a stake out. Glennon said a raid was planned for Tuesday night and a warrant obtained after officials spotted Campbell in the house.
Glennon said Campbell fled into the home's attic when authorities burst into the house. But he came crashing down through the flimsy roof shortly after and was taken into custody without further incident.
Glennon said authorities are looking into where Campbell spent his week on the lam and investigating if he received help beyond the alleged assistance of his sister.
Chavez and Campbell are facing possible life sentences if convicted of their pending charges. They are also expected to face new charges related to their escapes.
