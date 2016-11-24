Farage predicts UK political earthquake if Brexit slowed

U.K. Independence Party acting leader Nigel Farage has predicted a political earthquake in Britain if the government of Prime Minister Theresa May fails to leave the European Union before the 2020 general election.
The pro-Brexit leader who is closely allied with Donald Trump said late Wednesday there will be a "seismic shock" if Brexit is delayed.
He complained at a party at London's Ritz hotel that Britain is lagging behind the United States in changing its political leadership.
America has had a total revolution, he said, while Britain has kept the same elite in power.
"In this country, the people have spoken, but the same players have just been shuffled around the chess board and we are still being run by the career professional political class," Farage said.
Comments