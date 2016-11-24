Nation & World

Greek ferries tied up in port during 24-hour seamen's strike

The Associated Press
ATHENS, Greece

Greek ferries have suspended their routes to and from the country's islands due to a 24-hour seamen's strike protesting pension cuts and other measures arising from Greece's bailout commitments.

Thursday's walkout by the seamen came as the country's largest civil servants' union staged a 24-hour strike against austerity measures.

Greece has been surviving on rescue loans from three international bailouts since 2010, when rising borrowing costs left it locked out of bond markets. A new round of talks between the left-led government and international creditors has paused, with Greece accusing bailout hardliners of proposing new cuts that would be a "social disaster."

Greece wants to overcome differences with eurozone lenders and the International Monetary Fund by early December to unlock more funds and trigger talks on debt relief.

