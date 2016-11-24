Fair workers block Paris plaza to save giant Ferris wheel

Carnival workers have blocked a central Paris interchange to protest government orders to remove a giant Ferris wheel with spectacular views of the city.
About 100 workers parked dozens of large trucks on the Place de la Concorde early Thursday beneath the "Roue de Paris" amusement park ride. The surprise demonstration blocked traffic through a crowded intersection between the Champs-Elysees and the Tuileries Gardens.
Police are working to clear the protesters.
The Culture Ministry has reportedly ordered the operator of the wheel to remove it for administrative reasons.
