Nation & World

November 22, 2016 2:46 AM

Polish premier unharmed in collision of convoy in Israel

The Associated Press
WARSAW, Poland

Polish officials say that several vehicles in a convoy that included Poland's prime minister collided during a state visit to Israel.

The car carrying Prime Minister Beata Szydlo was not one of those that collided. She was unharmed.

The accident occurred late Monday as Szydlo was being transported from Tel Aviv airport to Jerusalem at the start of Polish-Israeli discussions.

Polish government spokesman Rafal Bochenek said that two Polish officials required medical attention but were not badly hurt.

One was a government security guard and the other a staff member of the prime minister's office.

Related content

Nation & World

Comments

Videos

How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news

View more video

Nation & World Videos