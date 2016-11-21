A look at Donald Trump's 5 children

A look at President-elect Donald Trump's five children:
Donald Trump Jr.
Age: 38
Mother: Ivana Trump
Personal: Married with five children
Trump Organization Title: Executive Vice President of Development & Acquisitions
Campaign Role: Spoke at Republican National Convention; made frequent campaign appearances and did interviews for his father.
Ivanka Trump
Age: 35
Mother: Ivana Trump
Personal: Married with three children
Trump Organization Title: Executive Vice President of Development & Acquisitions
Campaign Role: Introduced her father at Republican National Convention, helped craft campaign's family leave and child care policies.
Eric Trump
Age: 32
Mother: Ivana Trump
Personal: Married
Trump Organization Title: Executive Vice President of Development and Acquisitions
Campaign Role: Spoke at Republican National Convention; made frequent campaign appearances and interviews for his father.
Tiffany Trump
Age: 23
Mother: Marla Maples
Personal: Graduated from University of Pennsylvania in 2016
Trump Organization Title: N/A
Campaign Role: Spoke at Republican National Convention
Barron Trump
Age: 10
Mother: Melania Trump
Personal: student at private school in Manhattan
Trump Organization Title: N/A
Campaign Role: Appeared on stage at Republican National Convention and father's election night speech.
