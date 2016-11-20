Report: German Chancellor Merkel to seek fourth term

Angela Merkel will seek a fourth term as Germany's chancellor in general elections next year, the German news agency dpa reported Sunday.
Dpa, citing sources at the Berlin headquarters of Merkel's Christian Democrat party, reported that the 62-year-old chancellor also will run to be re-elected as the party's chairwoman when it holds its national convention next month.
Merkel is expected to declare her candidacy for chancellor at a press conference at the party's headquarters later on Sunday.
A physicist by training, Merkel became Germany's first female head of government in 2005. She also is the first leader of a reunited Germany to have grown up under communism in the former East Germany.
If she wins next year and serves the entire four-year term, Merkel would match her one-time mentor Helmut Kohl's post-war record of 16 years in office.
Repeatedly named "The World's Most Powerful Woman" by Forbes magazine, Merkel also has been suggested by some as the last powerful defender of liberal values in the West following Donald Trump's election as the next U.S. president.
Nearly 60 percent of Germans surveyed in a recent poll said they wanted Merkel to run for office again, said Manfred Guellner, the head of the Forsa polling agency.
"In these difficult times, Merkel is a pillar of stability," Guellner told The Associated Press. "People have the feeling she represents German interests well abroad."
While she's never been described as a visionary or earned much praise for stirring speeches, Merkel has won respect for being tough, shrewd and doggedly tackling problems.
Since becoming chancellor, she's dealt with several international crises, including the Eurozone debt crisis in 2008-09 for which she brokered compromises among fractious European Union leaders.
She has been a strong advocate of efforts to combat climate change, and in 2011 abruptly accelerated the shutdown of Germany's nuclear power plants following the meltdowns at Japan's Fukushima plant.
Unresolved diplomatic challenges include Europe's relationship with Russia, the future of Ukraine, autocratic developments in Turkey, the ongoing war in Syria and negotiations over Britain's exit from the European Union.
Merkel also needs to brace herself for the populist wave sweeping both the United States and Europe, where elections next year could see a far-right politician become president of France.
Domestically, the nationalist Alterative for Germany, or AfD, could prove to be one of the biggest stumbling blocks to her re-election. The populist party, which is now represented in 10 state parliaments, has aggressively campaigned against Merkel's decision to welcome an estimated 890,000 migrants into Germany last year.
In elections in the eastern state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania earlier this year, Merkel's CDU party came in third behind the Alliance for Germany. According to recent polls, the AfD would win around 10 percent of the vote if general elections were to be held now.
Merkel, the oldest of three children and the daughter of a Protestant pastor, entered politics in her mid-30s after working as a physicist behind the Iron Curtain. She served as minister for women and families in Kohl's first post-reunification Cabinet in the 1990s and then also as an environment minister.
In the beginning of her political career, she was often underestimated by her mostly male, Catholic, West German party companions who sometimes referred to her condescendingly as "Kohl's girl." But in the end, she eliminated her rivals with abundant tactical skill and sheer luck to make it all the way to the top in 2005.
In Germany, Merkel is sometimes referred to as "Mutti," or "mom," despite being known for a pragmatic, rational style of governing.
While Merkel often appears reserved and even stiff in public, she has tried in past campaigns to show a more human side. She opened up about her favorite pastimes outside politics, which include baking plum cake for her husband, the publicity-shy chemistry professor Joachim Sauer, and spending weekends at a little cabin outside Berlin.
If Merkel wins and serves out a fourth term, she wouldn't just equal Kohl's record tenure but overtake conservative icon Konrad Adenauer, who served just over 14 years as chancellor from 1949-1963.
"I can see how Merkel has this personal ambition to show the people that she, who used to be such an outsider when she first entered politics as an East German and a woman, made it all the way," said Gero Neugebauer, a political scientist at Berlin's Free University.
A date has not yet been set for the election, but they will take place sometime between August 23 and October 22.
