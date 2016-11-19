Death toll in northern India train derailment jumps to 63

Police say the death toll has jumped to 63 after 14 coaches of a passenger train rolled off the track in northern India.
Daljeet Chaudhary, a director general of police, says railway police pulled out more bodies from the mangled coaches that fell on the side after the train derailed around 3:10 a.m. Sunday.
More than 120 others have been injured.
The derailment occurred near Purwa, a village near the industrial city of Kanpur, when the 14 coaches jumped the track.
Some coaches crumpled as they crashed into others, trapping hundreds of people inside.
