Crews assessing damage after Illinois gas explosion kills 1

1:10 Watch MSU's Jazzmun Holmes, Ameshya Willaims return to Coast Pause

0:35 4-year-old had enough at this wedding

3:08 Burlesque, bellydance in the spotlight in Ocean Springs

1:09 Stickers help keep memory of three-year-old alive

0:49 Lenny's Sub celebrates the sandwich

1:29 Nick Mullens sets Southern Miss record

2:51 'It was bad': Homeowner describes her son's dog attacking two boys

3:34 Mercedes Williamson 'knew who she was,' mother says

1:01 Don't let a text wreck your life