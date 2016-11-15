The Latest: Baghdad bombings kill 14, wound 50

1:09 Stickers help keep memory of three-year-old alive Pause

2:51 'It was bad': Homeowner describes her son's dog attacking two boys

0:35 4-year-old had enough at this wedding

2:32 Trump names Priebus chief of staff, other top advisors await appointments

4:51 Sports Guys: Coast teams enter playoff mode

2:39 Trump supporters say it was time for change

2:54 Melania Trump delivers speech at Republican National Convention

1:07 Tired Dog Rescue gives dogs a second chance at life

0:21 Anti-Donald Trump protesters chant 'Not my president'