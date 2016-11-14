Iran and China sign military cooperation agreement

Iran's state TV is reporting that Iran and China have signed an agreement to hold joint military drills and cooperate in fighting terrorism.
Iranian Defense Minister Gen. Hossein Dehghan signed the agreement Monday along with his Chinese counterpart Chang Wanquan.
In addition to the joint military training exercises, the report said that Iran and China seek to "create a collective movement to confront this threat" of terrorism.
The two nations have upgraded their military ties in recent years, with each country's naval ships visiting the other's ports.
