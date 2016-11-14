Ohio prosecutor weighs options after ex-officer's mistrial

Ray Tensing arrives at court on the fourth day of jury deliberations in his murder trial, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016, in Cincinnati. Judge Megan Shanahan has declared a mistrial, after the jury said it was deadlocked in the case. Tensing, the former University of Cincinnati police officer is charged with murdering Sam DuBose while on duty during a routine traffic stop on July 19, 2015.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Family and friends of Sam DuBose embrace outside the Hamilton County Courthouse after a mistrial is declared due to a hung jury in the murder trial against Ray Tensing, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016, in Cincinnati. Tensing, a white former University of Cincinnati police officer, was charged with murder in the shooting of DuBose, an unarmed black motorist, while on duty during a routine traffic stop on July 19, 2015.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Sam Johnson, center, father of Sam DuBose, leaves a meeting with Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters after a mistrial is called in the trial against Ray Tensing who was charged with murdering his son, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016, in Cincinnati. Tensing, the former University of Cincinnati police officer, is charged with murdering Sam DuBose while on duty during a routine traffic stop on July 19, 2015.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Paul Tensing, father of Ray Tensing, leaves court after a mistrial is called in the murder trial against his son, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016, in Cincinnati. The former University of Cincinnati police officer is charged with murdering Sam DuBose while on duty during a routine traffic stop on July 19, 2015.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Megan Shanahan declares a mistrial in the murder trial against Ray Tensing, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016, in Cincinnati. Jurors failed to come up with a verdict against a white former police officer charged with murder in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black motorist and were leaning toward a lesser conviction, a prosecutor said Saturday after the mistrial was declared.
The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP
Cara Owsley
Protestors, some carrying anti-Trump signs, march through downtown after a mistrial was declared due to a hung jury in the murder trial against Ray Tensing, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016, in Cincinnati. Tensing, a white former University of Cincinnati police officer, was charged with murder in the shooting of Sam DuBose, an unarmed black motorist, while on duty during a routine traffic stop on July 19, 2015.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Protestors raise their fists in defiance as they gather in Washington Park after a mistrial was declared due to a hung jury in the murder trial against Ray Tensing, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016, in Cincinnati. Tensing, a white former University of Cincinnati police officer, was charged with murder in the shooting of Sam DuBose, an unarmed black motorist, while on duty during a routine traffic stop on July 19, 2015.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Protestors carrying anti-Trump signs cheer at a rally in Washington Park after a mistrial was declared due to a hung jury in the murder trial against Ray Tensing, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016, in Cincinnati. Tensing, a white former University of Cincinnati police officer, was charged with murder in the shooting of Sam DuBose, an unarmed black motorist, while on duty during a routine traffic stop on July 19, 2015.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Protestor Alethia Finley wipes tears from her eyes as demonstrators gather for a rally in Washington Park after a mistrial was declared due to a hung jury in the murder trial against Ray Tensing, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016, in Cincinnati. Tensing, a white former University of Cincinnati police officer, was charged with murder in the shooting of Sam DuBose, an unarmed black motorist, while on duty during a routine traffic stop on July 19, 2015.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Protestors raise their hands in defiance at a rally in Washington Park after a mistrial was declared due to a hung jury in the murder trial against Ray Tensing, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016, in Cincinnati. Tensing, a white former University of Cincinnati police officer, was charged with murder in the shooting of Sam DuBose, an unarmed black motorist, while on duty during a routine traffic stop on July 19, 2015.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
