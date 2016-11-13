Powerful quake strikes near Christchurch, New Zealand

3:08 Burlesque, bellydance in the spotlight in Ocean Springs Pause

4:51 Sports Guys: Coast teams enter playoff mode

1:09 Stickers help keep memory of three-year-old alive

1:52 Scenes from the 48th annual Gulf Coast Marching Band Festival

1:29 Nick Mullens sets Southern Miss record

2:07 Twins draw twice the attention to sister cities

0:57 Wait -- is that horse at D'Iberville's 6A playoff game?

0:49 Lenny's Sub celebrates the sandwich

1:14 Veterans Day tribute at Veterans Memorial Monument