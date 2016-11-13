The nation's weather

Weather Underground Forecast for Sunday, November 13, 2016
A stormy weather pattern will affect parts of the East Coast on Sunday, while above normal temperatures persist from the upper Intermountain West to the upper Midwest.
A stalled out frontal boundary will stretch west southwestward from the Florida Peninsula to the western Gulf Coast. The tail end of this frontal boundary will produce scattered showers and thunderstorms along the southern tip of Texas. A wave of low pressure will form along this frontal boundary and push north northeastward across the East Coast. This low pressure area will generate rain and thunderstorms across the southern Mid-Atlantic. Most of the northern Mid-Atlantic and New England will stay clear of precipitation.
Meanwhile, a ridge of high pressure will expand across the upper Intermountain West, the northern Plains and the Great Lakes. Temperatures will remain anywhere from 15 to 25 degrees above normal from the northern Rockies to the upper Midwest.
Further to the west, a series of frontal boundaries will generate light to moderate rain and high elevation snow across the Pacific Northwest and the western edge of the upper Intermountain West. A dry weather pattern will stay in place over most of the Southwest and the Great Basin as high pressure builds and amplifies west of California.
Temperatures in the Lower 48 states Saturday have ranged from a morning low of 5 degrees at Mt. Washington, N.H. to a high of 87 degrees at Miramar MCAS, Calif.
