Judge: Woman's statements allowed in texting suicide trial

A Massachusetts judge has ruled that statements made by a woman who sent her boyfriend text messages encouraging him to kill himself can be used by prosecutors at her manslaughter trial.
The Sun Chronicle reports (http://bit.ly/2eEvxmv ) a Taunton Juvenile Court judge on Tuesday denied a motion by 20-year-old Michelle Carter's lawyers to suppress statements she made to police.
Carter is charged in the death of 18-year-old Conrad Roy III. Roy's body was found in his pickup truck in Fairhaven. He died of carbon monoxide poisoning.
Carter had claimed that statements she made to police three months after Roy's death were illegally obtained because she was not told she had a right to a lawyer.
A trial date hasn't been set. A pretrial status hearing is scheduled for Dec. 1.
