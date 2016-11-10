The nation's weather

Weather Underground Forecast for Thursday, November 10, 2016
Stormy weather will persist in parts of Texas on Thursday, while a quiet weather pattern prevails over most of the country.
An area of low pressure over northwest Mexico will continue to generate thunderstorms over parts of the Desert Southwest and the southern Plains. Thunderstorms will remain a possibility for southeast Arizona, southern New Mexico and southern Texas. A large high pressure system will expand and amplify over the Great Basin, the Intermountain West and the northern Plains. This high pressure system will influence dry conditions from the Southwest to the Ohio Valley.
Along the West Coast, a cold frontal boundary will generate light to moderate showers in western Washington. Some of these showers could fall in the form of snow in the higher elevations of the Cascades and the Washington Olympics.
Meanwhile, a cold frontal boundary will stretch southwestward from the upper Great Lakes to the upper Intermountain West. As this frontal boundary transitions eastward, it will produce a moderate mix of rain and snow across the upper Great Lakes, New York and New England. Precipitation is likely to arrive in the Northeast by Thursday evening. Most of the Eastern Seaboard will stay clear of precipitation due to high pressure over the region.
Temperatures in the Lower 48 states Wednesday have ranged from a morning low of 14 degrees at Walden-Jackson Cnty AP, Wa, Colo. to a high of 98 degrees at Miramar MCAS, Calif.
