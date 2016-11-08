Nation & World

November 8, 2016 3:23 AM

Orlando to buy Pulse nightclub, turn it into memorial

The Associated Press
ORLANDO, Fla.

The city of Orlando, Florida, has announced plans to purchase the Pulse nightclub and eventually convert the site of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history into a memorial.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer told the Orlando Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2eHO6t6 ) on Monday that the city has reached a deal to buy the gay nightclub for $2.25 million.

Dyer says the site should probably remain as-is for the next 12 to 18 months, as it has become a gathering place for mourners.

He says the city will reach out to the community for advice on how plans for the memorial should proceed.

The purchase price is $600,000 more than its appraised value.

The June 12 attack left 49 people dead and 53 wounded. Gunman Omar Mateen was killed by SWAT team members.

