2 stuntmen drown after jumping into lake for Indian movie

Two stunt performers have drowned after they jumped from a helicopter into a lake in southern India while shooting a film.
The crew was shooting the climax of the film Monday when the stuntmen jumped as part of an action sequence. Police said Tuesday that Raghav Uday and Anil Verma did not know how to swim and were not wearing life vests.
Police said they could bring negligence charges if they find that safety norms were flouted.
One of Kannada cinema's top actors, Duniya Vijay, also jumped into the water with the stuntmen, but managed to swim and was later rescued by a fisherman.
Kannada language is spoken in the southern Indian state of Karnataka. The state has a thriving film industry.
Comments