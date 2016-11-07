Son of famed percussionist killed in Chicago shooting

The son of a famed percussionist has become a victim of Chicago's ongoing gun violence.
Twenty-two-year-old Adama Moye was killed in a drive-by shooting late Saturday while sitting in a vehicle in the Longwood Manor neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. He was the son of Famoudou Don Moye, a leading performer with the Art Ensemble of Chicago, an avant-garde quintet inspired by African and Caribbean music.
Authorities say Adama Moye was waiting for a friend when a vehicle pulled alongside his car and someone inside fired shots, wounding him in the chest. The medical examiner's office says Moye was taken to an Oak Lawn hospital and pronounced dead there.
Family members say Moye was studying to be a chef and planned to join his father in Marseille, France, after graduating.
