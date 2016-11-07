Nation & World

November 7, 2016 9:09 PM

1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting outside Houston school

The Associated Press
HOUSTON

One student is dead and another is hospitalized after an argument erupted in gunfire outside a Houston school for dropouts seeking high school diplomas.

The incident happened about 12:30 p.m. Monday in a parking lot outside the Houston CAN Academy Southwest. Houston police spokeswoman Jodi Silva says two people in a pickup truck argued with four occupants of a sport utility vehicle when the SUV occupants stepped out and opened fire on the truck.

Both vehicles sped from the scene, with the pickup going 7 miles to an urgent care center. One occupant was dead and the other was taken to Ben Taub Hospital in stable condition.

School Principal James Troutman said both men who were struck by gunfire were students of the school. No identities have been released. There have been no arrests.

Related content

Nation & World

Comments

Videos

How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news

View more video

Nation & World Videos