2 bodies with apparent gunshot wounds found at fire scene

Authorities in a New Orleans suburb say two bodies with apparent gunshot wounds were found at the scene of an afternoon fire.
New Orleans news outlets report that one body was found in the front yard of a town home in the Old Jefferson area of Jefferson Parish. Another was inside the building that was burning Monday afternoon.
Jefferson Parish Sheriff Newell Normand told reporters on the scene that after finding the bodies, firefighters withdrew, fearing that there might be an armed person inside.
Once it became clear that nobody else was inside, work resumed to extinguish the blaze. The deaths — and the cause of the fire — were under investigation.
