Pope Francis holds special Jubilee Mass for prisoners

0:43 WATCH Clarence Kennedy have the game of his life Pause

3:32 Clarence Kennedy is No. 3: Bay High football player has Down Syndrome

1:21 Take a tour of the Peter Anderson Fest in 70 seconds

1:51 Bay says goodbye to Chief Mike De Nardo

1:28 Driver injured in two-car wreck early Friday morning

1:29 Nick Mullens sets Southern Miss record

1:15 Bradenton Police captain talks about Thursday's homicide

1:01 Don't let a text wreck your life

2:17 Dance helps D'Iberville boy overcome ADHD