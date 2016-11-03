Nation & World

November 3, 2016 6:08 AM

Police: Man wanted 'suicide by cop' after killing family

The Associated Press
MIAMI

Miami-Dade police say a man suspected of fatally shooting his wife and son and wounding an attorney begged officers to shoot him during a three-hour standoff.

Police Director Juan Perez says Fadel Jabado wanted "suicide by cop" when he fired his weapon at officers while sitting in his car in a field Wednesday afternoon. Police shot Jabado, who remains in critical condition.

The Miami Herald (http://hrld.us/2eCHVnW ) reports Jabado is an ice cream truck driver suffering financial woes. The bodies of his wife and 26-year-old son were found in their home.

Police say Jabado shot 58-year-old attorney Larry Harshman five times at his law office. Harshman drew up the paperwork for a home Jabado was forced to sell three years ago. Harshman is in critical condition.

Related content

Nation & World

Comments

Videos

How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news

View more video

Nation & World Videos