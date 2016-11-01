3-year-old killed at mom's LA workplace; co-worker arrested

A man has been arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing his co-worker's 3-year-old daughter at a business in downtown Los Angeles.
The woman brought her daughter to her workplace at a garment factory on Monday.
Police say when the woman stepped away from her workstation, a co-worker began stabbing the child. The girl died at a hospital.
The man was arrested later that evening.
There's no word on a motive for the attack.
However, police Capt. Jorge Rodriguez tells the Los Angeles Times (http://lat.ms/2e0irEw ) that witnesses reported the man would laugh and talk to himself.
Witnesses tell KNBC-TV (http://bit.ly/2faUuaW ) that the man was newly hired.
