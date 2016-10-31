Nation & World

October 31, 2016 5:58 AM

Hundreds attack Hindu homes, temples in Bangladesh

The Associated Press
NEW DELHI

Police in Bangladesh have detained 15 people after hundreds of Muslims launched a wave of attacks against Hindu temples and homes in a rare convulsion of communal violence in the country's east.

Senior regional police officer Abdul Karim said Monday that the violence erupted from anger over a social media post depicting the Hindu god Shiva over a picture of the Kaaba, the large cube-shaped building in Mecca that is considered one of the holiest places in Islam, containing the al-Masjid al-Haram mosque.

As news of the post spread through neighborhoods in Muslim-majority Bangladesh, hundreds of angry people rampaged for two hours Sunday through Hindu communities east of Dhaka, the capital. Police said 100 homes and five Hindu temples were looted.

Related content

Nation & World

Comments

Videos

How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news

View more video

Nation & World Videos