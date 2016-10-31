Hundreds attack Hindu homes, temples in Bangladesh

Police in Bangladesh have detained 15 people after hundreds of Muslims launched a wave of attacks against Hindu temples and homes in a rare convulsion of communal violence in the country's east.
Senior regional police officer Abdul Karim said Monday that the violence erupted from anger over a social media post depicting the Hindu god Shiva over a picture of the Kaaba, the large cube-shaped building in Mecca that is considered one of the holiest places in Islam, containing the al-Masjid al-Haram mosque.
As news of the post spread through neighborhoods in Muslim-majority Bangladesh, hundreds of angry people rampaged for two hours Sunday through Hindu communities east of Dhaka, the capital. Police said 100 homes and five Hindu temples were looted.
