Pakistan court bars opposition from holding street rally

A Pakistani court has barred the opposition party of cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan from holding planned anti-government street rallies in Islamabad.
Lawyer Saddique Awan says the court on Monday ordered that authorities ensure the rally is held only within the limits of a city park.
Khan's attorney Babar Awan says he will appeal. The party has called for a massive street demonstration for Wednesday, threatening to lock down the capital in a bid to force Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to resign.
Sharif has been under pressure after his family members were named as holders of offshore bank accounts in leaked financial documents from Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca.
Since the weekend, police have detained hundreds of Khan's party activists and clashed with his supporters attempting to get into Islamabad.
Comments