Nation & World

October 30, 2016 3:53 AM

Emirati police find strange fruit covered in writing, nails

The Associated Press
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

Police in one of the sheikhdoms of the United Arab Emirates say they found and determined a strange fruit covered in writing and nails was not dangerous.

Police in Sharjah, a conservative emirate neighboring Dubai, posted a picture and video of the fruit found Saturday on a beach there.

The yellow melon bore Arabic writing and appeared to have a cartoon picture of a person on it, with nails hammered into neat rows on the figure.

Police say they spoke with officials at the emirate's Islamic Affairs Department and determined it not to be a threat.

While more relaxed on social issues than its Arab neighbors, items associated with black magic and witchcraft are illegal in the United Arab Emirates.

Related content

Nation & World

Comments

Videos

How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news

View more video

Nation & World Videos