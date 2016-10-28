Northern Ireland legal challenge to Brexit is dismissed

A judge in Northern Ireland has dismissed one of the legal challenges to Britain's decision to leave the European Union, or Brexit.
A group of politicians in Northern Ireland had sued before the Belfast High Court, arguing that lawmakers in the Stormont Assembly should have a say on whether to trigger negotiations with Europe.
Lawyers for the Britain's government had argued there was no legal barrier to Brexit.
The case is separate from a landmark legal challenge being heard before Britain's High Court, which argues that Parliament needs to act before Prime Minister Theresa May can trigger negotiations to leave the 28-nation bloc.
Comments