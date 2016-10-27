Small quakes continue to shake Italy following aftershocks

Residents of Ussita in central Italy, prepare to spend the night in tents under pouring rain, early Thursday, Oct 27, 2016, following a 5.9 earthquake that destroyed part of their neighborhood. A pair of strong aftershocks shook central Italy late Wednesday, crumbling churches and buildings, knocking out power and sending panicked residents into the rain-drenched streets just two months after a powerful earthquake killed nearly 300 people.
Sandro Perozzi
AP Photo
The Church of San Sebastiano stands amidst damaged houses in Castelsantangelo sul Nera, Italy, Wednesday, Oct 26, 2016 following an earthquake,. A pair of strong aftershocks shook central Italy late Wednesday, crumbling churches and buildings, knocking out power and sending panicked residents into the rain-drenched streets just two months after a powerful earthquake killed nearly 300 people.
Sandro Perozzi
AP Photo
Residents of Ussita, central Italy prepare to spend the night in tents, early Thursday, Oct 27, 2016, following a Richter 5.9 earthquake that destroyed part of their neighborhood. A pair of strong aftershocks shook central Italy late Wednesday, crumbling churches and buildings, knocking out power and sending panicked residents into the rain-drenched streets just two months after a powerful earthquake killed nearly 300 people.
Sandro Perozzi
AP Photo
A view of the damaged cemetery of Castelsantangelo sul Nera, Italy, Wednesday, Oct 26, 2016 following an earthquake. A pair of strong aftershocks shook central Italy late Wednesday, crumbling churches and buildings, knocking out power and sending panicked residents into the rain-drenched streets just two months after a powerful earthquake killed nearly 300 people.
Sandro Perozzi
AP Photo
Rescuers and residents wander around the small town of Visso in central Italy under eavy rain, early Thursday, Oct 27, 2016, after a 5.9 earthquake that destroyed part of their neighborhood. A pair of strong aftershocks shook central Italy late Wednesday, crumbling churches and buildings, knocking out power and sending panicked residents into the rain-drenched streets just two months after a powerful earthquake killed nearly 300 people.
Alessandra Tarantino
AP Photo
People wander around the small town of Visso in central Italy, early Thursday, Oct 27, 2016, after a 5.9 earthquake that destroyed part of their neighborhood. A pair of strong aftershocks shook central Italy late Wednesday, crumbling churches and buildings, knocking out power and sending panicked residents into the rain-drenched streets just two months after a powerful earthquake killed nearly 300 people.
Alessandra Tarantino
AP Photo
Rescuers set up tents in Ussita, central Italy, early Thursday, Oct 27, 2016, following an earthquake that destroyed part of the neighborhood. A pair of strong aftershocks shook central Italy late Wednesday, crumbling churches and buildings, knocking out power and sending panicked residents into the rain-drenched streets just two months after a powerful earthquake killed nearly 300 people.
Sandro Perozzi
AP Photo
Residents of the small town of Visso in central Italy, early Thursday, Oct 27, 2016, are assisted by the Italian red Cross after a 5.9 earthquake destroyed part of their neighborhood. A pair of strong aftershocks shook central Italy late Wednesday, crumbling churches and buildings, knocking out power and sending panicked residents into the rain-drenched streets just two months after a powerful earthquake killed nearly 300 people.
Alessandra Tarantino
AP Photo
Mayor of Visso Giuliano Pazzaglini speaks over the phone in the offices of the Italian Red Cross in Visso, central Italy, crowded with residents, early Thursday, Oct 27, 2016, after a 5.9 earthquake destroyed part of their neighborhood. A pair of strong aftershocks shook central Italy late Wednesday, crumbling churches and buildings, knocking out power and sending panicked residents into the rain-drenched streets just two months after a powerful earthquake killed nearly 300 people.
Alessandra Tarantino
AP Photo
An Halloween dummy rests on a wall in the town of Visso in central Italy, early Thursday, Oct 27, 2016, after a 5.9 earthquake hit the area. A pair of strong aftershocks shook central Italy late Wednesday, crumbling churches and buildings, knocking out power and sending panicked residents into the rain-drenched streets just two months after a powerful earthquake killed nearly 300 people.
Alessandra Tarantino
AP Photo
Rescuers and residents wander around the small town of Visso in central Italy, early Thursday, Oct 27, 2016, after a 5.9 earthquake destroyed part of their neighborhood. A pair of strong aftershocks shook central Italy late Wednesday, crumbling churches and buildings, knocking out power and sending panicked residents into the rain-drenched streets just two months after a powerful earthquake killed nearly 300 people.
Alessandra Tarantino
AP Photo
