The Latest: Navy sends ship to see if Chinese sailor on boat

2:25 p.m.
The U.S Navy is sending a ship to see if a Chinese man attempting to set a sailing record from San Francisco to Shanghai is aboard his boat off Hawaii.
The U.S. Coast Guard began searching Tuesday for Guo Chuan after the Maritime Rescue Coordination Center China reported not hearing from him in 24 hours.
Coast Guard spokeswoman Tara Molle says Coast Guard and Navy helicopter crews flying above the 97-foot trimaran have tried to contact him via radio, but he hasn't answered.
The USS Makin Island is heading to Chuan's vessel to see if he's onboard.
Molle says Chuan's racing vessel has an automatic identification system that showed it was 620 miles northwest of Oahu.
The 50-year-old sailor is trying to break a solo nonstop trans-Pacific world record.
9:30 a.m.
The U.S. Coast Guard in Hawaii is searching for a Chinese man attempting to set a sailing record from San Francisco to Shanghai.
The Coast Guard located Guo Chuan's 97-foot trimaran Tuesday. Rescuers continue to search for the 50-year-old sailor, who is trying to set a solo sailing record.
The Maritime Rescue Coordination Center China contacted the Coast Guard in Honolulu Tuesday after not hearing from Chuan in 24 hours. Coast Guard spokeswoman Tara Molle says the China rescue coordination center had been in constant contact with Chuan, who was not likely to miss scheduled calls.
Molle says Chuan's racing vessel has an automatic identification system that showed it was 620 miles northwest of Oahu.
Molle says knowing that Chuan is a healthy and experienced sailor gives rescuers hope.
