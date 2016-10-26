Pakistan city shuts down, mourns 61 killed at police academy

People attend a candlelight vigil for the victims of an overnight attack on the Quetta Police Training Academy, in Lahore, Pakistan, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016. Militants wearing suicide vests stormed a Pakistani police academy in the southwestern city of Quetta overnight, killing dozens of people, mostly police cadets and recruits, and waging a ferocious gun battle with troops that lasted into early hours Tuesday.
K.M. Chaudary
AP Photo
People wait to receive the bodies of their family members who died in an attack on the Police Training Academy, in Quetta, Pakistan, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016. Militants wearing suicide vests stormed a Pakistani police academy in the southwestern city of Quetta overnight, killing dozens of people, mostly police cadets and recruits, and waging a ferocious gun battle with troops that lasted into early hours Tuesday.
Arshad Butt
AP Photo
Pakistan army soldiers carry a coffin of their colleague who was killed in an overnight attack on the Quetta Police Training Academy, for burial in Pakistan's tribal area of Shabqadar, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016. Militants wearing suicide vests stormed a Pakistani police academy in the southwestern city of Quetta overnight, killing dozens of people, mostly police cadets and recruits, and waging a ferocious gun battle with troops that lasted into early hours Tuesday.
Zia Muhammad
AP Photo
A Christian adjusts a candle next to wording 'Peace' drawn with rose petals during a candlelight vigil for the victims of an overnight attack on the Quetta Police Training Academy, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016. Militants wearing suicide vests stormed a Pakistani police academy in the southwestern city of Quetta overnight, killing dozens of people, mostly police cadets and recruits, and waging a ferocious gun battle with troops that lasted into early hours Tuesday.
Anjum Naveed
AP Photo
K.M. Chaudary
AP Photo
In this photo provided by Pakistan's Press Information Department, Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, right, talks to a survivor of an overnight attack on the Police Training Academy, with Pakistan army chief Gen. Raheel Sharif, left, at a local hospital in Quetta, Pakistan, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016. Militants wearing suicide vests stormed a Pakistani police academy in the southwestern city of Quetta overnight, killing dozens of people, mostly police cadets and recruits, and waging a ferocious gun battle with troops that lasted into early hours Tuesday.
Press Information Department
AP Photo
People light candles to pay tribute to the victims of an overnight attack on the Quetta Police Training Academy during a vigil in Lahore, Pakistan, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016. Militants wearing suicide vests stormed a Pakistani police academy in the southwestern city of Quetta overnight, killing dozens of people, mostly police cadets and recruits, and waging a ferocious gun battle with troops that lasted into early hours Tuesday.
K.M. Chaudary
AP Photo
Pakistanis protest to condemn an overnight attack on the Quetta Police Training Academy, in Karachi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016. Militants wearing suicide vests stormed a Pakistani police academy in the southwestern city of Quetta overnight, killing dozens of people, mostly police cadets and recruits, and waging a ferocious gun battle with troops that lasted into early hours Tuesday.
Shakil Adil
AP Photo
