Backup dancer for Beyoncé, Rihanna vanishes, police probing

Police in New Jersey say they're investigating a report that a backup dancer who has performed with Beyoncé, Rihanna and Missy Elliott has gone missing.
Police in North Bergen have posted a notice of Shirlene Quigley's disappearance on the department's Facebook page.
Police say Quigley's landlord saw the 32-year-old Saturday afternoon leaving her North Bergen Township residence. They say another person reported seeing Quigley near the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan early Sunday.
Her car and cellphone have been found by New York City police.
Quigley's father tells WNBC-TV she left a message with a friend that states, "Get ready, it's about to happen and I'm going to need you to sub for me."
Rihanna posted a video of Quigley on Instagram asking those who've seen her to notify police.
