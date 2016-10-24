Nation & World

October 24, 2016 9:53 AM

UK police arrest man in City Airport chemical incident

British police have arrested a man in connection with a suspected chemical incident that sparked the evacuation of London City Airport last week.

Police said Monday they arrested the 25-year-old man on Saturday on suspicion of using a noxious substance to cause serious damage— an offense under counter-terror laws. He was released on bail pending further inquiries and an investigation is continuing.

Some 500 travelers and staff were evacuated to a parking lot Friday. The terminal was declared safe after a three-hour investigation.

The Metropolitan Police said a search uncovered a "CS gas spray," also known as tear gas, which causes stinging eyes and a burning throat.

East London's City Airport is the smallest of the British capital's international airports. It offers mostly short-haul flights to British and European destinations.

