Nation & World

October 20, 2016 12:43 AM

Police: Boy, 13, hit by stray bullet while lying in bed

The Associated Press
CHELSEA, Mass.

Police say a 13-year-old boy was hit by a stray bullet while he was lying in bed inside a Massachusetts apartment.

Chelsea police say the boy was in a third-floor apartment Wednesday night when he was struck in the shoulder by a stray bullet fired from the street.

The boy was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not released his name.

The shooting happened near Bunker Hill Community College's Chelsea Campus. The school says on Twitter that the campus was on lockdown for about 30 minutes due to the incident.

Police say they're looking for two suspects who fled the scene in an SUV.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Related content

Nation & World

Comments

Videos

How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news

View more video

Nation & World Videos