AP PHOTOS: Tattoo artists gather for convention in Romania

In this picture taken on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, well-known tattoo collector Yall Quinones, from Puerto Rico, shows off his tattoos during the International Tattoo Convention Bucharest 2016 in Bucharest, Romania.
In this picture taken on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, a a woman covers her face during the International Tattoo Convention Bucharest 2016 in Bucharest, Romania. More than 100 tattoo and piercing artists brought their skills and art to a three-day convention in the Romanian capital.
In this picture taken on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, a man gets a tattoo during the International Tattoo Convention Bucharest 2016 in Bucharest, Romania. More than 100 tattoo and piercing artists brought their skills and art to a three-day convention in the Romanian capital. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
In this picture taken on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, a man performs final adjustments on another's mustache during the National Competition for Beards and Mustaches which took place along with the International Tattoo Convention Bucharest 2016 in Bucharest, Romania.
In this picture taken on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, a woman takes a break from getting a tattoo during the International Tattoo Convention Bucharest 2016 in Bucharest, Romania. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
In this picture taken on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, a woman takes a break from getting a tattoo during the International Tattoo Convention Bucharest 2016 in Bucharest, Romania.
In this picture taken on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, men smile while posing for a selfie during the National Competition for Beards and Mustaches which took place along with the International Tattoo Convention Bucharest 2016 in Bucharest, Romania. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
In this picture taken on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, a man smiles after having his beard evaluated by a jury during the National Competition for Beards and Mustaches which took place along with the International Tattoo Convention Bucharest 2016 in Bucharest, Romania. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
In this picture taken on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, people get tattoos during the International Tattoo Convention Bucharest 2016 in Bucharest, Romania. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
In this picture taken on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, Ave, 4 year-old from the United States, paints on her father's arm during the International Tattoo Convention Bucharest 2016 in Bucharest, Romania. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
In this picture taken on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, a woman gets a tattoo during the International Tattoo Convention Bucharest 2016 in Bucharest, Romania. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
In this picture taken on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, Serghei, from the Republic of Moldova, gets a tattoo showing his son Chiril applied to his hand, during the International Tattoo Convention Bucharest 2016 in Bucharest, Romania. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
In this picture taken on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, Paul Booth of the U.S., one of the world's most famous tattoo artists, works during the International Tattoo Convention Bucharest 2016 in Bucharest, Romania. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
In this picture taken on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, Yall Quinones, from Puerto Rico, shows off his tattoos during the International Tattoo Convention Bucharest 2016 in Bucharest, Romania. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
In this picture taken on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, Paul Booth of the U.S., one of the world's most famous tattoo artists, works during the International Tattoo Convention Bucharest 2016 in Bucharest, Romania. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
In this picture taken on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, a man gets a tattoo during the International Tattoo Convention Bucharest 2016 in Bucharest, Romania. More than 100 tattoo and piercing artists brought their skills and art to a three-day convention in the Romanian capital.
In this picture taken on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, Paul Booth of the U.S., one of the world's most famous tattoo artists, works during the International Tattoo Convention Bucharest 2016 in Bucharest, Romania. More than 100 tattoo and piercing artists brought their skills and art to a three-day convention in the Romanian capital.
