AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

In this Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016 photo, a Thai woman cries as she prays for Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej outside Siriraj Hospital where the king is being treated in Bangkok, Thailand. The royal palace said in a statement late Wednesday that the 88-year-old king's blood pressure had dropped, his liver and kidneys were not working properly and he remained on a ventilator.
Wason Wanichakorn, File
AP Photo
In this Friday, Oct. 14, 2016 photo, a Thai woman weeps as she holds on to a portrait of Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej in a line to offer condolences for the king at Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand. Grieving Thais went to work dressed mostly in black Friday morning, just hours after the palace announced the death of their beloved King Bhumibol, the politically fractious country's unifying figure and the world's longest-reigning monarch.
Gemunu Amarasinghe, File
AP Photo
In this Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016 photo, Thais cry outside Siriraj Hospital where King Bhumibol Adulyadej was treated in Bangkok, Thailand. Thailand's Royal Palace said King Bhumibol, the world's longest-reigning monarch, has died at age 88.
Sakchai Lalit, File
AP Photo
In this Friday, Oct. 14, 2016 photo, Thais sob as they wait to pay their last respects to the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej on the ground outside Grand Palace in a royal procession led by son and heir apparent Crown Prince Vajiralongkorn in Bangkok, Thailand. Bhumibol, the world's longest reigning monarch, died on Thursday at the age of 88.
Wason Wanichakorn, File
AP Photo
In this Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016 photo, Hindu women take a selfie in front of an idol of goddess Durga on the last day of Durga Puja festival in Mumbai, India. The festival commemorates the slaying of a demon king by lion-riding, 10-armed goddess Durga, marking the triumph of good over evil.
Rajanish Kakade, File
AP Photo
In this Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016 photo, Indian Shiite Muslims flagellate themselves with knives during a procession to mark Ashoura in New Delhi, India. Shiites mark Ashoura, the tenth day of the month of Muharram, to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, a grandson of Prophet Muhammad, during the Battle of Karbala.
Altaf Qadri, File
AP Photo
In this Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016 photo, Indian army soldiers use ladder to enter the government building where suspected militants have taken refuge during a gun battle in Pampore, on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir. A handful of rebels holed up in a building in the Indian portion of Kashmir exchanged fire with government forces for the third straight day on Wednesday.
Dar Yasin, File
AP Photo
In this Friday, Oct. 14, 2016 photo, Indian policemen look at a beach after securing the area behind the main venue of BRICS summit in Goa, India. The leaders of five big developing nations that banded together in 2009 as the so-called BRICS nations, are set to attend their annual summit Oct. 15-16 in a beach resort town in the western Indian state of Goa. But with their own economies now flagging, some analysts are questioning whether the group, consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, still has clout in representing nearly half the world's population and a quarter of its economy at $16.6 trillion.
Manish Swarup, File
AP Photo
In this Thursday, Oct. 13 2016 photo, Philippine indigenous peoples from the north play their traditional musical instruments as they join others during a rally near the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila, Philippines. Indigenous groups from all over the country traveled to Manila to protest the alleged killings of some of their leaders by paramilitary forces as well as the continued military presence in their ancestral lands. They also expressed their support to Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte in his call to end military exercises between the U.S. and Philippines.
Aaron Favila, File
AP Photo
In this Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016 photo, a Filipino uses an electronic cigarette outside a mall in Manila, Philippines. Health Secretary Paulyn Ubial said Tuesday she hopes Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte can sign the draft executive order banning smoking in public nationwide before the end of the month. She also said e-cigarettes will be included in the ban.
Aaron Favila, File
AP Photo
In this Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016 photo, Mercedes driver Nico Rosberg, center, of Germany celebrates on the podium after winning the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at the Suzuka International Circuit in Suzuka, Japan. Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands was second and Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, right, of Britain third.
Toru Takahashi, File
AP Photo
In this Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016 photo, Daria Gavrilova of Australia throws her racket after losing a point during the semi-final match against Kristina Mladenovic of France at the Hong Kong Open tennis tournament in Hong Kong.
Kin Cheung, File
AP Photo
In this Friday, Oct. 14, 2016 photo, David Goffin of Belgium hits a return shot against Andy Murray of Britain during the men's singles quarterfinals match of the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament at Qizhong Forest Sports City Tennis Center in Shanghai, China.
Andy Wong, File
AP Photo
In this Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016 photo, Indian spiritual guru, who calls himself Saint Dr. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Ji Insan, arrives for a press conference ahead of the release of his new film "MSG, The Warrior Lion Heart," in New Delhi, India. The leader of the quasi-religious sect has launched a film franchise in which he stars as Messenger of God, or MSG for short, with divine powers to save the world. He claims to have 50 million followers and runs a spiritual empire that promotes vegetarianism and campaigns against drug addiction. With a guaranteed audience among his followers, Insan said he's had little trouble getting his films released commercially in cinemas.
Tsering Topgyal, File
AP Photo
