AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

Lashing back, Trump calls accusers 'horrible horrible liars'
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Lashing back, Donald Trump heatedly rejected the growing list of sexual assault allegations against him as "pure fiction" on Thursday, hammering his female accusers as "horrible, horrible liars" as the already-nasty presidential campaign sank further into charges of attacks on women.
Campaign foe Hillary Clinton said "the disturbing stories just keep on coming" about her Republican opponent, but she let first lady Michelle Obama's passionate response carry the day. Obama, in battleground New Hampshire, warned that the New York billionaire's behavior "is not something we can ignore."
After years of working to end "this kind of violence and abuse and disrespect ... we're hearing these exact same things on the campaign trail. We are drowning in it," Obama declared, her voice cracking with emotion. "We can't expose our children to this any longer, not for another minute, let alone for four years."
With Election Day less than four weeks away, Republican Trump was again forced to defend himself against allegations of sexual misconduct, five days after a video surfaced in which he bragged about kissing and groping women without their permission.
Similar behavior was detailed by women who accused Trump in articles published late Wednesday by The New York Times and the Palm Beach Post. Separately, a People Magazine reporter offered a first-person account accusing Trump of attacking her while she was in Florida to interview him and his pregnant wife.
---
Hurricane Nicole pummels Bermuda with wind, then spins away
HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Hurricane Nicole roared across Bermuda on Thursday, pummeling the resort island with winds up to 115 mph that snapped trees and peeled off roofs before the storm spun away into open water.
The Category 3 system also flooded homes, damaged boats that broke away from their moorings and knocked out power to more than 27,000 customers who live in the British territory, which has sturdy infrastructure and is accustomed to heavy weather.
By late Thursday afternoon, crews were clearing roads, and many islanders were posting pictures of calmer seas and clearer skies.
"Nicole is now racing away," said James Dodgson, deputy director at the Bermuda Weather Service. "There's been a bit of sunshine trying to poke through." Forecasters expected to cancel a tropical storm warning later in the evening.
Hours earlier, Bermuda's 65,000 people got a brief respite from the storm's fury when the eye of the hurricane passed overhead. Authorities urged everyone to stay inside.
---
Michelle Obama attacks Trump over sexual assault comments
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Michelle Obama said Thursday that Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's boast on a 2005 tape about his fame allowing him to "do anything to women" shook her to the core.
Speaking at a campaign rally in New Hampshire for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, Mrs. Obama called the comments "shocking and demeaning." She also dismissed Trump's claim that the remarks were simply "locker room talk," saying they were an affront to every woman, parent and citizen in United States.
"I can't stop thinking about this. It has shaken to me to my core in a way that I couldn't have predicted," the first lady said. "So while I would love nothing more than pretend that this isn't happening and come out here and do my normal campaign speech, it would be dishonest and disingenuous to just move onto the next thing like this was all a bad dream. This is not something we can ignore."
Mrs. Obama said the comments made by Trump are part of a long history of demeaning women.
"We have a candidate for president of the United States who over the course of his lifetime, over the course of this campaign, has said things about women that are shocking, so demeaning," she said. "I simply will not repeat anything here today. Last week, we actually saw this candidate bragging about sexually assaulting women. I can't believe I'm saying that, a candidate for president of the United States bragged about sexually assaulting women."
---
Email: Clinton campaign tried to move back Illinois primary
WASHINGTON (AP) — Hillary Clinton's campaign tried to move the Illinois presidential primary to a later date, saying a contest held after the Super Tuesday primaries might stop momentum for a moderate Republican candidate and emphasizing that Clinton and her husband "won't forget" a political favor, emails made public on Thursday show.
A November 2014 email hacked from the accounts of Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta was among nearly 2,000 new emails published by the anti-secrecy group WikiLeaks. The email, from Clinton's future campaign manager Robby Mook to Podesta, said Obama administration officials should use their connections in the president's home state to try to push back the March 15 Illinois primary by at least a month.
"The overall goal is to move the IL primary out of mid-March, where they are currently a lifeline to a moderate Republican candidate after the mostly southern Super Tuesday," Mook wrote. "IL was a key early win for (GOP presidential candidate Mitt) Romney" in 2012.
While the request would come from Obama, the president and former Illinois senator, "the key point is that this is not an Obama ask, but a Hillary ask," Mook said.
"The Clintons won't forget what their friends have done for them," he added. Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, famously gave special attention to allies considered "friends of Bill."
---
Officials say US missiles destroy radar sites on Yemen coast
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S.-launched Tomahawk cruise missiles destroyed three coastal radar sites in Houthi-controlled territory on Yemen's Red Sea Coast early Thursday, officials said, a retaliatory action that followed two incidents this week in which missiles were fired at U.S. Navy ships.
The strikes marked the first U.S. strikes targeting the Houthis in Yemen's long-running civil war. The U.S. previously only provided logistical support and refueling to the Saudi-led coalition battling Yemen's Shiite rebels known as Houthis and their allies, including supporters of Yemen's former president, Ali Abdullah Saleh.
While the U.S. military has been focused on al-Qaida in Yemen, the Houthis had not been a primary target of American forces until the missile launches from Houthi-controlled territory this week.
No information on casualties from the U.S. missiles was provided by American officials. The three radar sites were in remote areas, where there was little risk of civilian casualties or collateral damage, said a military official who was not authorized to be named and spoke on condition of anonymity.
The destroyer USS Nitze launched the cruise missiles, the official said.
---
Something is happening: Bob Dylan wins Nobel in literature
NEW YORK (AP) — Bob Dylan, Nobel laureate. In the book world's equivalent of a Supreme Court ruling, the Nobel judges declared Thursday that Dylan is not just a rock star but a poet of the very highest order.
Dylan, 75, becomes the first musician in the 115-year history of the Nobel to win the prize in literature. He was honored for "having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition."
It is the ultimate ascension for the man who set off a lasting debate over whether lyrics, especially rock lyrics, can be regarded as art. Dylan, who gave the world "Like a Rolling Stone," "Blowin' in the Wind" and dozens of other standards, now finds himself on a list that includes Samuel Beckett, Toni Morrison and T.S. Eliot, whom Dylan referred to in his epic song "Desolation Row."
"Congratulations to one of my favorite poets, Bob Dylan, on a well-deserved Nobel," tweeted President Barack Obama, who in 2012 presented the singer-songwriter with a Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Dylan rarely gives interviews, and a representative said the star had no immediate comment. He is on tour and was scheduled to play in Las Vegas on Thursday night.
---
Thais gripped by grief after beloved king's death
BANGKOK (AP) — Grieving Thais went to work dressed mostly in black Friday morning, just hours after the palace announced the death of their beloved King Bhumibol Adulyadej, the politically fractious country's unifying figure and the world's longest-reigning monarch. He was 88.
Traffic and businesses appeared to be running normal, but many Thais were dressed in muted colors and there was a somber mood on the streets following an outpouring of sorrow on Thursday when the king's death was announced. Television channels ran shows devoted to the king's life.
The news had been expected, and hundreds of people had gathered since Wednesday at Bangkok's Siriraj Hospital, where Bhumibol had been treated for various ailments for much of the past decade. Many sobbed loudly, clutching each other in anguish and shouting "Long live the king."
"There is no word to explain my feeling right now," Gaewkarn Fuangtong, a humanitarian worker, said in Bangkok's financial district.
"I lost one of the most important people in my life. I feel like I haven't done enough for him. I should have done more. I will do good, do better for his sake."
---
Why embattled Trump may keep hammering Bill Clinton misdeeds
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump's efforts to drag Hillary Clinton down by focusing on her husband's misconduct may be a relatively new strategy for him, but it's not for the advisers whispering in his ear.
If it seems odd for a Republican presidential nominee who is facing a wave of accusations about sexual misdeeds to be picking a fight about sexual misdeeds, the Clinton fixation of four of his top advisers offers one possible explanation.
Some of them have been waiting a quarter-century to more deeply explore accusations that the former president has assaulted women.
Trump is "surrounded by people who have been obsessed with bringing down the Clintons based on pseudo-scandals for years," said David Brock, an ally of Hillary Clinton who as a former Republican operative spent much of the 1990s hunting down dirt on the Clintons. "For people with longstanding Clinton animus, they're probably gleeful that even though this is a losing strategy, this is what he's decided to do to close out his campaign."
It was the Clinton campaign itself, back in the 1992 presidential race, that coined the phrase "bimbo eruptions" to deal with multiple allegations of extramarital affairs by Bill Clinton. Hillary Clinton helped the campaign keep a lid on the controversy, going on television to stand by her husband and working behind the scenes to discredit his accusers.
---
Q&A: After new Trump accusations, a look at 'Why now?'
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — New allegations have surfaced of sexual assault against Donald Trump — but they are not recent incidents, dating back in one case as much as three decades. That's left some of Trump's supporters and others asking the question: Why now?
The four women who came forward this week cited Sunday night's debate, and Trump's denial of ever kissing or groping a woman without consent, as the straw that broke the camel's back and prompted them to talk with news organizations. One, Jessica Leeds, told The New York Times she "wanted to punch the screen" when she heard Trump's response during the debate.
Critics nevertheless are asking why the women waited so many years to finally speak out, and some are using that as ammunition to question the veracity of their claims. The same question and doubts were raised after dozens of women came forward years after the fact to accuse comedian Bill Cosby of sexual assault.
The Associated Press explored that question and the skepticism surrounding it with experts and accusers in other cases, including Cosby's. Here is their take:
---
---
Many Hurricane Matthew victims don't have flood insurance
POOLER, Ga. (AP) — Waist-deep floodwaters from Hurricane Matthew coursed down the street and seeped under Lori Galemore's doors, swamping the carpets and furniture as she and her three sons retreated upstairs, where they stayed until firefighters arrived by boat.
Galemore and her neighbors in Pooler, a community about 35 miles inland from the evacuated Georgia coast, were deluged not by seawater driven ashore by the hurricane, but by rain and runoff that overwhelmed a drainage ditch at the end of their cul-de-sac.
"Everybody said, 'You're not in a flood plain. You don't need flood insurance,'" Galemore recalled Wednesday as her husband and sons threw out soggy furniture, waterlogged books, towels and blankets and wet chunks of drywall. "And flood insurance is expensive. Who wants to pay that?"
Galemore's story is all too common. Many Americans don't have flood insurance, some because they don't want to pay for it, some because they don't see the need for it.
As of August, only 19 percent of homeowners in Florida had flood insurance, 2 percent in Georgia, 9 percent in South Carolina and 5 percent in North Carolina, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Even in high-risk flood zones, the rate in those states ranged from just 25 percent to 65 percent.
