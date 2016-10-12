Nation & World

October 12, 2016 6:14 AM

Texas police chief vows to punish officers in Trump caps

The Associated Press
SAN ANTONIO

San Antonio's police chief is vowing to discipline more than a dozen officers seen in a Donald Trump campaign video wearing "Make America Great Again" caps while in uniform.

In a statement posted to the city's Twitter account, Chief William McManus says the officers "displayed poor judgment" and violated city policy. McManus says they "will be disciplined appropriately," but didn't elaborate.

The San Antonio Express-News (http://bit.ly/2e5yrRj ) reports a video on Trump's Twitter account shows at least 14 members of his motorcycle escort wearing the signature red caps after escorting Trump to San Antonio International Airport on Tuesday. In the 25-second video, Trump is heard saying "Thank you, fellas" to the officers. Several officers then thank the Republican presidential nominee and gave him a thumbs-up sign.

Nation & World

